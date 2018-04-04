Mariners' Dee Gordon: Wreaks havoc in Tuesday's win
Gordon went 3-for-5 with a pair of stolen bases and a run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Giants.
It was the quintessential line for a quintessential leadoff hitter, and it extended Gordon's season-opening hitting streak to a modest four games. The 29-year-old dynamo already has a pair of multi-hit outings as well during that stretch, while his two swipes broke the ice in that category for him in 2018. Fantasy owners and the Mariners alike undoubtedly hope that Tuesday's production is a microcosm of what Gordon frequently brings to the table this season; given his body of work dating back to spring training, that's an increasingly conceivable notion.
