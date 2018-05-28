Span is starting in left field and hitting second Monday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Span, who was acquired from the Rays over the weekend, is set to make his Mariners debut after being activated ahead of Monday's series opener. The veteran outfielder, who hit .238/.364/.385 with six steals across 43 games with the Rays prior to being traded, is expected to supplant Ben Gamel as the team's primary left fielder, at least against right-handed pitching.