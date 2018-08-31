Mariners' Denard Span: Another three-bagger in win
Span went 1-for-5 with a triple and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.
The veteran has now rapped out seven three-baggers on the season, three of which have come in a productive August. Span is hitting .301 during the month with one game remaining, following a similarly impressive July (.313 average). He should continue drawing the majority of starts in left field down the stretch and retains an outside chance of reaching or eclipsing the career-high 68 RBI he compiled back in his sophomore 2009 campaign.
