Span went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

Span delivered the tie-breaking home run in the fifth inning, then later provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh. The 34-year-old had a productive August, hitting .286 in the month, and is now slashing a respectable .277/.353/.449 on the year to go along with 11 homers and eight steals.