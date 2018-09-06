Mariners' Denard Span: Big day in win
Span went 3-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.
Span delivered the tie-breaking home run in the fifth inning, then later provided an insurance run with an RBI single in the seventh. The 34-year-old had a productive August, hitting .286 in the month, and is now slashing a respectable .277/.353/.449 on the year to go along with 11 homers and eight steals.
