Mariners' Denard Span: Career-long success against Verlander continues
Span went 3-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a triple, a two-run home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Astros on Thursday.
The veteran now owns a .413 career average against Justin Verlander after touching him up for both his three-bagger and two-run blast Thursday. Span is one of several Mariners whose bats are heating up during a key point of the season, as he's now hitting .320 (8-for-25) with a double, two triples, Thursday's homer, four RBI a walk and three runs over his first seven games of August.
