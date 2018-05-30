Mariners' Denard Span: Center field plans on hold
Span, who was originally slated to shift to center field on days when Guillermo Heredia sits, may remain in left field full-time, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Span has logged more than 1,000 games at center in his big-league career, so manager Scott Servais' original plans to occasionally deploy him in that spot made sense. However, the Mariners skipper apparently had a change of heart in what would have been the first opportunity to employ such a strategy Tuesday, keeping Span in left while shifting Mitch Haniger to center and deploying the hot-hitting Ben Gamel in right. "Looking at where we're at and talking with him a little bit, he's been focused on left field all year," Servais said of Span. "That's what he'd done in Tampa. We'll leave him there. Hanny has played center a couple times."
