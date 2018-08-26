Mariners' Denard Span: Delivers game-winning home run
Span went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Span was originally relegated to the bench with southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound. However, he entered the game in the eighth inning and managed to smack his 10th home run of the season in the 10th inning off southpaw Jake Diekman. Span doesn't provide much in terms of counting stats, but is batting a respectable .281/.358/.451 through 359 at-bats this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Takes seat vs. left-hander•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Productive at plate in win•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Sits against southpaw again•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Out against another lefty•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Remains out against lefty•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Sits out versus lefty Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...