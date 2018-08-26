Span went 2-for-2 with a solo home run Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Span was originally relegated to the bench with southpaw Robbie Ray on the mound. However, he entered the game in the eighth inning and managed to smack his 10th home run of the season in the 10th inning off southpaw Jake Diekman. Span doesn't provide much in terms of counting stats, but is batting a respectable .281/.358/.451 through 359 at-bats this season.

