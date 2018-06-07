Span went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

Span launched his first homer in his new Seattle digs, a 392-foot, game-tying solo shot in the seventh. Manager Scott Servais recently confirmed that the veteran outfielder will split time in the outfield with Ben Gamel more frequently than initially planned, but Span should still see his fair share of starts. Consequently, he remains worthy of a roster spot in the majority of formats, given his ability to provide solid production in multiple categories.