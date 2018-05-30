Mariners' Denard Span: First pair of hits in new uniform
Span went 2-for-5 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.
The veteran outfielder had gone 0-for-4 in his team debut Monday, but he bounced back nicely in Tuesday's loss with his first pair of hits in his new Seattle digs. Span is slated to be the Mariners' everyday left fielder, which should give him ample opportunity to improve an uncharacteristically low .237 average.
