Mariners' Denard Span: Goes 3-for-5 in win
Span went 3-for-5 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Seattle's 8-5 win over the Angels on Sunday.
Span had been quiet lately, as he had just one hit in his last 14 at-bats coming into this contest, but he broke out with this three-hit effort that also saw him steal his seventh base of the season. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .267/.350/.421 through 292 at-bats.
