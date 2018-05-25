Span was traded from the Rays to the Mariners on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Span will not start Friday against the Orioles after being sent to Seattle in a trade. Tampa Bay will receive right-handed pitcher Andrew Moore from the Mariners in exchange for Span. The 34-year-old outfielder hit .238 with four home runs and 28 RBI in 43 games in 2018 as a Ray.