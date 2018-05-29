Span made his Mariners debut in Monday's win over the Rangers, going 0-for-4 with a run.

The veteran outfielder started in left field and hit second in his Seattle debut. Span will also play center field -- the position in which he's logged more than 1,000 games over 10-plus seasons -- on occasion when Guillermo Heredia sits, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Span will look to heat up in his new digs, as his current .231 average is the lowest of his long career.