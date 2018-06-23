Mariners' Denard Span: Hits timely two-bagger in loss
Span went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
Span's fourth-inning two-bagger plated Andrew Romine and gave the Mariners a 7-5 lead at the time. Friday's line represented the veteran's third multi-hit effort of June and extended what has been a successful stretch at the plate since arriving via trade from the Rays on May 24. Span landed in Seattle with a lackluster .238/.364/.385 line, but he's posted a .292 average and .446 slugging percentage over the 71 plate appearances he's logged in his new digs.
