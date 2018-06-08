Mariners' Denard Span: Homers in second consecutive game
Span went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Rays.
Span hit his sixth home run of the season in the third inning off Austin Pruitt. It was his second home run as a Mariner -- and second in as many days -- with this one coming against his former team. In nine games since being traded, Span has gone 9-for-31 with six runs scored.
