Span went 2-for-4 in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

The veteran outfielder has now hit safely in four straight games, putting his season line at .268/.348/.424 following a strong July in which he hit .313. Span continues to see the majority of starts in left field in a platoon with Guillermo Heredia, providing solid fantasy contributions in extra-base hits (29) and RBI (47).

