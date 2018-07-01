Mariners' Denard Span: Moves to bench Sunday
Span is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The lefty-hitting Span finds himself on the bench for the second time in four games against a right-handed starting pitcher. Since being dealt to Seattle on May 25, Span is slashing a respectable .292/.330/.449 in 27 games, but it hasn't been quite enough to keep Ben Gamel from cutting into his playing time. Over that same stretch, Gamel is hitting an even better .335/.420/.500, prompting manager Bob Melvin to give Span more days off than he perhaps intended.
