Mariners' Denard Span: Not in Friday's lineup
Span is out of the lineup against Boston on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Span will take a seat after going 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts during Thursday's series opener. In his absence, Ben Gamel will start in left field and bat seventh in the order. Look for Span to be back in the lineup Saturday.
