Mariners' Denard Span: Not in Thursday's lineup
Span is out of the lineup versus the Orioles on Thursday, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Ben Gamel will draw the start in right field during Thursday's getaway contest as Span gets the afternoon off. Over his past five games, Span has gone 7-for-21 with four RBI and two extra-base hits.
