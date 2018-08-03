Mariners' Denard Span: On bench against left-hander
Span is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Span will retreat to the bench with southpaw Ryan Borucki on the hill for the Blue Jays. Guillermo Heredia will start in left field and bat ninth in his absence.
