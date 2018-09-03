Mariners' Denard Span: Out against lefty
Span will hit the bench Monday against the Orioles, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
As usual, Span will be out of a lineup with a lefty (Josh Rogers) on the mound. Cameron Maybin will handle left field in his absence.
