Span is out of Saturday's lineup against the Twins, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

He was dealt from Tampa Bay to Seattle on Friday, but will start this game on the bench, despite the Mariners facing righty Jake Odorizzi. Guillermo Heredia is starting in center field and Ben Gamel gets the start in left. It is unclear how often Span will play for his new club going forward.

