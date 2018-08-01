Mariners' Denard Span: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Span is not in the lineup against the Astros on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Span will take a seat for the series finale with left-hander Dallas Keuchel on the mound for Houston. In his place, Guillermo Heredia will man left field and bat ninth while Cameron Maybin makes his Mariners' debut in center.
