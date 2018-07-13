Mariners' Denard Span: Pair of hits in Thursday's loss
Span went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.
The move to the Pacific Northwest has been a boon for Span's production, with Thursday serving as the latest example. Span is off to a red-hot start in July (.375 average over 27 plate appearances), but he's steadily boosted his slash line since arriving from the Rays via trade in late May. The veteran outfielder's season average has climbed 32 points to .270 since his Seattle debut, while his slugging percentage has jumped 45 points to .430 partly due to his 11 extra-base hits (six doubles, one triple, four home runs) over that stretch.
