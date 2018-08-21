Span went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, a double and a walk in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Span is in the midst of his second consecutive stellar month, as Monday's production pushed his August average to .319. The veteran outfielder continues to log the majority of the starts in left field. His solid .277/.356/.442 season line is partly comprised of a well-balanced array of 33 extra-base hits (18 doubles, six triples, nine home runs).