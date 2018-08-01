Span went 2-for-3 with a triple and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

It was a productive day for Span, as he reached base three times and added his fourth three-bagger of the season. The 34-year-old is 7-for-16 with a pair of extra-base hits over his last four games, and is slashing a solid .301/.343/.468 over 156 at-bats since being acquired by Seattle.