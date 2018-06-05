Mariners' Denard Span: Rides pine Tuesday
Span isn't in Tuesday's starting lineup against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Span has gone 7-for-25 with one RBI and a double in his first seven games since being traded to the Mariners. Ben Gamel will play left field and hit eighth in his stead.
More News
-
Mariners' Denard Span: First pair of hits in new uniform•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Center field plans on hold•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Hitless in Mariners debut•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Activated, starting in left field•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: To join Mariners on Monday•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Out of Saturday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start