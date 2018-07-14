Mariners' Denard Span: Rips third three-bagger of season Friday
Span went 2-for-5 with a two-run triple and also scored once in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.
Span's red-hot July continues, as he's now hitting .379 following Friday's production. The veteran outfielder has back-to-back two-hit efforts, and two of his three triples on the season have come within the last four games. Span's bat is proving an excellent complement to his defense since he's arrived in Seattle, giving an already potent Mariners offense yet another weapon.
