Mariners' Denard Span: Sits against southpaw
Span is not in the lineup Wednesday against lefty Joey Lucchesi and the Padres, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Span has started against every righty and sat against every lefty over the past month. Mitch Haniger will slide over to left field with Cameron Maybin starting in center.
