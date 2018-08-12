Mariners' Denard Span: Sits out versus lefty Sunday
Span is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
As is normally the case, the veteran outfielder will head to the bench for a day off with lefty Dallas Keuchel taking the hill for Houston. Cameron Maybin will slide over to left field to replace Span, allowing Guillermo Heredia to log a start in center.
More News
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Continues hitting in win•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Career-long success against Verlander continues•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Keeps hitting in series finale•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Hits bench vs. southpaw•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: On bench against left-hander•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Jansen, Knebel, Rodney out?
Three closers are at risk of losing saves for very different reasons. Scott White looks into...
-
Prospects: Toussaint to get a look?
The Braves are close to debuting another exciting arm, and the White Sox are hinting at an...
-
Trade advice: Tips for the deadline
We don't all conduct ourselves the same way when trading, which can lead to pet peeves and...