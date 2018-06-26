Span went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Span has heated up at the plate over the last three games, going 5-for-13 with a double, Monday's homer and four runs overall during that span. The veteran outfielder has looked much more like himself in June, slashing .304/.355/.518 with a .371 wOBA and 36.4 percent hard contact rate over his 62 plate appearances during the month.