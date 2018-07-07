Span went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Seattle's 7-1 loss to the Rockies on Friday.

The Mariners were largely shut down by Colorado starter German Marquez in this contest, but Span was able to account for his team's only run on the day with this sixth-inning solo shot - his eighth of the season. Overall, it's been a solid campaign thus far for the 34-year-old veteran, as Span is now slashing .268/.356/.427 through 246 at-bats.