Span is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Span heads to the bench with left-hander Robbie Ray taking the mound for the Diamondbacks, despite the fact his .288/.362/.400 slash line against lefties is comparable to his .277/.355/.440 season slash line. Mitch Haniger slides over to left field as Dee Gordon starts in center field, as the Mariners are likely to continue to shuffle their lineup to get everyone regular at-bats.