Mariners' Denard Span: Timely two-bagger in loss
Span went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and two runs in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.
Span's fourth-inning two-bagger plated Andrew Romine and gave the Mariners a 7-5 lead at the time. Friday's line represented the veteran's third multi-hit effort of June, and extended what has been a successful stretch at the plate since arriving via trade from the Rays on May 24. Span landed in Seattle with a lackluster .238/.364/.385 line, but he's posted a .292 average and .446 slugging percentage over the 71 plate appearances he's logged in his new digs.
More News
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Held out of starting nine Sunday•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Situated on bench Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Day off Friday•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Mariners' Denard Span: First homer in new uniform•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...