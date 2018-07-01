Span went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a win over the Royals on Saturday.

The 34-year-old hit his stride at the plate in June, slashing .292/.338/.472 over 80 plate appearances. Span generated three multi-hit efforts over the last six games, while also driving in six of his 11 runs for the month in the last 10 contests overall. The move to the Pacific Northwest has agreed with the veteran, who's raised his season average 21 points to .259 since making his Mariners debut May 28.