Sweet has joined the Mariners in Chicago and could be recalled prior to the start of their series versus the White Sox, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The Mariners' bullpen is in need of reinforcements after Emerson Hancock lasted just two innings Sunday in Houston before exiting with a shoulder injury. Darren McCaughan has also joined the M's in Chicago and at least one of he or Sweet will be added to the roster as Hancock's replacement.