Castillo allowed no hits and a walk while striking out two in two-thirds of a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's win over the Mets.

Drew Steckenrider earned the save Friday against the Mets and entered Sunday's game in the ninth inning to preserve a three-run lead. However, Castillo was brought into the game after Steckenrider gave up two runs on four hits and no walks in one-third of an inning. Castillo had given up nine runs in one inning over his last three appearances, but he held the Mets scoreless Sunday to pick up his second save of the year. Although it was encouraging to see the right-hander earn the save Sunday, the Mariners have used a pure committee-based approach for closing duties this season, and Castillo has had just two save opportunities.