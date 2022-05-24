Castillo earned his first hold by striking out the side in a perfect eighth inning during a win over the Athletics on Monday.

Castillo's 18-pitch outing featured 13 strikes and a much-needed show of dominance from the struggling veteran. Castillo had allowed multiple earned runs in three of the previous five appearances but still has manager Scott Servais' trust to an extent, considering he was deployed as a set-up option Monday with Seattle holding a one-run lead.