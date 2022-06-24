Castillo (4-1) fired a perfect eighth inning in a win over the Athletics on Thursday, recording two strikeouts.

The veteran reliever prevented the Mariners' 1-0 deficit from growing during his ultra-sharp frame, one in which he threw eight of 11 pitches for strikes. Castillo was then rewarded for his 10th scoreless effort in the last 11 appearances with his fourth win when the Mariners went ahead on two wild pitches in the top of the ninth and Paul Sewald slammed the door on the Athletics in the home half of the final frame. Castillo had allowed two runs (one earned) in his previous outing Saturday against the Angels, but he's largely righted the ship after a rocky first month-plus of the season by posting 3-1 record, three saves, one hold, a 1.88 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over his last 14.1 innings.