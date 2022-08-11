Castillo, activated from the injured list earlier in the day, recorded his fifth hold in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

Castillo was sharp in his return, firing eight of his 13 pitches for strikes to serve as an effective bridge to Paul Sewald in the ninth inning. The veteran right-hander, who was seeing his first game action since July 25, now boasts a 4-0 record, 1.32 ERA, two saves and four holds over the 13.2 innings covering his last 14 appearances.