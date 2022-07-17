Castillo (7-1) recorded the win in an extra-inning victory over the Rangers on Saturday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he issued a walk and recorded a strikeout.

The veteran right-hander was rewarded for preserving a 2-2 tie and sending the game into extras when J.P. Crawford knocked in Sam Haggerty with what would turn out to be the game-winning run in the top of the 10th inning. Castillo is in the midst of a dominant stretch of pitching, as Saturday's appearance was his seventh consecutive of the scoreless variety and 10th blanking in the last 11 trips to the mound overall.