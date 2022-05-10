Castillo allowed three earned runs on five hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Phillies on Monday. He struck out one.

Castillo has now put together back-to-back nightmarish appearances, as he also failed to record an out while giving up five earned runs to his old Rays squad on Saturday. The sudden slump has ballooned Castillo's previously tidy 2.70 ERA to an unwieldy 9.28; while his career body of work strongly suggests he'll work himself out of the skid in short order, the veteran's one save and zero holds have dinged his fantasy value significantly over the first month-plus of the season.