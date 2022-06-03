Castillo (2-0) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the Orioles on Thursday, firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts.

Castillo got his six outs on an efficient 26 pitches and had no trouble protecting a one-run lead forged by the Mariners in the visitors' half of the 10th inning. The veteran reliever has seemingly rediscovered his form after a stretch where he allowed multiple earned runs in three of five appearances, following that rough patch up with five perfect frames across four outings during which he's generated an 8:0 K:BB.