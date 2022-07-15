Castillo allowed a hit and an intentional walk and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Paul Sewald saved both games of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep over the Nationals, so he was not available Thursday. Castillo was a little shaky in putting two runners aboard, but he ended the threat when he got Adolis Garcia to fly out. Castillo hasn't allowed a run in his last 6.1 innings, though he's given up five hits and five walks in that span. He's up to six saves, three holds and a 6-1 record while adding a 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 34:15 K:BB through 34.1 innings. The right-hander should continue to serve as a setup man, and he's the favorite to get the occasional save chance when Sewald's unavailable.