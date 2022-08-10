The Mariners reinstated Castillo (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Lefty reliever Brennan Bernardino was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to clear a spot in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster for Castillo, who had been on the shelf since July 28 with right shoulder inflammation. Castillo had a rocky rehab appearance with High-A Everett on Sunday -- he was charged with five runs (four earned) on three hits and a walk while recording only two outs -- so the Mariners could ease him back into the mix as a low-leverage reliever. Assuming Castillo quickly displays a return to form, he should re-enter the Mariners' late-inning picture and potentially factor into save situations, just as he did prior to landing on the IL.
