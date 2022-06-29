Castillo (5-1) recorded the win in a victory over the Orioles on Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he hit a batter and recorded a strikeout.

Castillo played his setup role to near perfection, plunking Robinson Chirinos but still working out of the frame unscathed to preserve a scoreless tie at the time. Castillo was then rewarded for his 12th scoreless effort in his last 13 appearances when Jesse Winker plated a pair of runs with a double in the home half of the frame. Castillo is now 4-1 over his last five decisions, and his ERA (4.67) and WHIP (1.15) sit at their lowest figures since April 30 and April 24, respectively.