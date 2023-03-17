Castillo has allowed an earned run on three hits and generated a 3:0 K:BB over three innings in three Cactus League appearances.

All of Castillo's 20 pitches thus far this spring have found the strike zone, underscoring how sharp the veteran right-hander has been. Castillo proved a versatile asset for both manager Scott Servais and fantasy managers during his first full season in Seattle in 2022, recording seven wins, seven saves and nine holds across 59 appearances while producing a 3.64 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.