Castillo, who allowed two earned runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday, has now allowed multiple earned runs in three of his last five appearances.

There's 1.2 scoreless frames and a save nestled within that sample, which came in the two appearances immediately preceding Friday's stumble. However, Castillo has been faltering far too often for manager Scott Servais' and fantasy managers' liking of late, seemingly making him a shaky candidate for any consistent ninth-inning work for the time being.