Castillo (7-3) was charged with the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing an unearned run on one hit over one inning while recording a strikeout.

Castillo was sharp and efficient while throwing 10 of 15 pitches for strikes, but the RBI groundout he surrendered to Gavin Sheets in the eighth inning snapped a 6-6 tie and gave the White Sox a lead they wouldn't relinquish. The veteran right-hander has now uncharacteristically allowed a run in three straight appearances, but he still sports a solid 3.50 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in addition to his seven victories, seven holds and six saves.