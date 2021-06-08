The Mariners selected Thomas' contract from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Tuesday's game in Detroit.
Seattle designated Jacob Nottingham for assignment to create room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Thomas, who receives his first call-up to the big leagues. The 28-year-old outfielder earned the promotion to Seattle after submitting a .338/.459/.625 line with six home runs and four stolen bases across 98 plate appearances at Triple-A. He'll likely find himself behind Mitch Haniger, Taylor Trammell and Jake Fraley in the pecking order for playing time in the outfield, but Seattle could deploy Haniger at designated hitter if the team is serious about giving Thomas a look in an everyday role.