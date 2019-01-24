Mariners' Dom Thompson-Williams: Lands invite to MLB spring training
Thompson-Williams was invited to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The 23-year-old outfielder displayed an intriguing power/speed combo at High-A this past season, hitting 17 home runs and stealing 17 bases while producing an .873 OPS in 371 plate appearances. After being traded from the Yankees to the Mariners in November, Thompson-Williams will now have a chance to make a good first impression with the major-league brass before likely spending the bulk of 2019 at Double-A.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch your WHIP
Trying to balance WHIP with pitching counting stats can be tricky and impact your roster construction....
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Finding RBI steals in Roto
RBI are as much about opportunity as anything. Heath Cummings looks at players with great opportunities...
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...