Mariners' Dom Thompson-Williams: Lands invite to MLB spring training

Thompson-Williams was invited to major-league spring training Thursday, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

The 23-year-old outfielder displayed an intriguing power/speed combo at High-A this past season, hitting 17 home runs and stealing 17 bases while producing an .873 OPS in 371 plate appearances. After being traded from the Yankees to the Mariners in November, Thompson-Williams will now have a chance to make a good first impression with the major-league brass before likely spending the bulk of 2019 at Double-A.

